Dr. Stone Manga Gets 27th Volume on April 4

Boiichi and Inagaki recently published a special three-chapter spinoff manga titled Dr. Stone : 4D Science in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The three-chapter spinoff manga launched in the magazine on November 6, and ended on December 24. Viz Media published the spinoff manga digitally in English.

The spinoff manga is set after the main manga's finale, where Senku takes the challenge to build a time machine. The spinoff manga was published to celebrate the airing of the second cours (quarter of a year) of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, in October.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. The manga entered its final arc in September 2021, and the series ended in March 2022. Shueisha published the 26th and final volume at the time in July 2022.

Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

The first cours of the Dr. Stone: New World anime premiered in Japan in April 2023, and ended with its 11th episode. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The anime began airing on Toonami in June 2023.

The anime's second cours premiered in Japan on October 12, and Crunchyroll screened its U.S. premiere at the 2023 New York Comic Con event on the same date. Toonami started airing the second cours on November 11.