Sengoku Youko Anime Previews 2nd Part in Video, Reveals Stage Play Adaptation

The staff for the television anime of Satoshi Mizukami 's Sengoku Youko manga revealed the "story promotional video" of the anime's second part "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc) on Sunday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "KATAWARA" by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION , and the ending theme song "Yoru no Sui" by Senya's voice actor , Hiroki Nanami .

The anime's staff also revealed the original manga's stage play adaptation titled Sengoku Youko The Stage Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen ( Sengoku Youko The Stage: World Reform Siblings Arc), which will run from September 27 to October 4 at the Theatre1010 in Tokyo.

Image via Sengoku Youko The Stage Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen stage play's X/Twitter account © 戦国妖狐 THE STAGE 製作委員会

The stage play will star Kōsuke Honda as Jinka, Momoka Onishi as Tama, Yūya Uno as Shinsuke, and Ui Sakura as Shakugan.

Naohiro Ise is directing the stage play, and is also writing the script. Koichi Goseki is in charge of choreography, and Seijiro Nakamura is in charge of sword fights.

The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) will premiere on the TOKYO MX channel on July 17 at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 18 at 12 midnight JST), then on ABC TV and Nagoya TV at a later time that evening. The anime will then run on BS Asahi on July 19. The second and third cours of the anime will air consecutively without a break.

New cast members include:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mudo

as Mudo Wataru Hatano as Ashikaga Yoshiteru

as Ashikaga Yoshiteru Shizuka Itō as Hanatora

The first cours ' 13th and final episode aired on April 3.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , ABC TV, and Nagoya TV channels on January 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The anime had its world premiere screening at Anime NYC on November 17.

The anime will have two arcs — the "Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen" (World Reform Siblings Arc) and "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc) — and will run for three cours (quarters of a year) for a "complete" adaptation.

The anime stars:

Masahiro Aizawa ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi ) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX . Jukki Hanada ( Steins;Gate ) writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yousuke Okuda ( In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ) is designing the characters, and Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) is in charge of music.

Tokyopop licensed the manga and it describes the manga's story:

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.

Mizukami ( Planet With , Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ) launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved it online to the magazine's website after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016.