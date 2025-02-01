Blue Miburo Anime Reveals 5 More Cast Members, New Visual

New cast members appear on anime's 17th episode on February 8

The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's Blue Miburo ( Ao no Miburo ) manga revealed on Saturday five new cast members for the series' second cours (quarter of a year). Their characters will appear on the anime's 17th episode on February 8. The staff also revealed a new visual for the anime's "all-out battle."

Image via Blue Miburo's website © Tsuyoshi Yasuda, KODANSHA/ “Blue Miburo” Production Committee.

The newly announced cast members are (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Image via natalie.mu © Tsuyoshi Yasuda, KODANSHA/ “Blue Miburo” Production Committee.

The series premiered on October 19, and airs on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EST) on the YTV and NTV channels, as well as on their affiliates. The series will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year). Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The first cours ' final episode aired on January 4.

Umeda Cypher performs the new opening theme song "OOKAMI" for the series' second cours . Dance/electronic music artist banvox is producing the new opening song.

Shūichirō Umeda stars as the protagonist Nio. Yōhei Azakami plays Hijikata Toshizō, Kenshō Ono plays Okita Sōji, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Saitō Hajime, Shun Horie plays Tanaka Tarō, Ryōta Takeuchi plays Serizawa Kamo, Tomokazu Sugita plays Kondō Isami, and Megumi Ogata plays Kikuchiyo.

The previously announced cast members for the second cours includes:

Mamoru Miyano as Kyōhachi Yōtarō

as Kyōhachi Yōtarō Chika Anzai as Nagi, Yōtarō's wife

as Nagi, Yōtarō's wife Rie Takahashi as Sakura, a swordsmith apprentice

as Sakura, a swordsmith apprentice Kujira as Hebi, a mysterious figure

Kumiko Habara ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Surgeon Elise ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Kenta Ihara ( Gamera -Rebirth- ; I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ; Uncle From Another World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ; I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) and Miyako Nishida ( My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ; If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) are designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music. SPYAIR performed the first opening theme song "Ao" (Blue). THE JET BOY BANGERS (from EXILE TRIBE ) performed the ending theme song "UNBREAKABLE."

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in English under the title The Blue Wolves of Mibu , and it describes the story:

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of DAYS shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 14th compiled book volume on July 17.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007.

