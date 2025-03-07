×
'Go! Go! Loser Ranger!' Season 2 Anime Reveals Main Promo Video, Theme Song Artists

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Orange Range performs opening theme song "Maji de Sekai Kaechau 5-byō Mae," Fukurow note performs ending theme song "Seigi"

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba's Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga began streaming the main promotional video for the anime's second season on Friday. The video reveals that Orange Range performs the anime's opening theme song "Maji de Sekai Kaechau 5-byō Mae" (It's Really 5 Seconds Before the World Changes) and Fukurow note performs the ending theme song "Seigi" (True False).

Main visual featuring characters standing in a classroom
Image via Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime's X/Twitter account
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
The anime will premiere on April 13 and will air on CBC/TBS and 28 affiliated networks on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST in the "Agaru Anime" programming block. Disney+ will again stream the anime. While not specifically announced to stream on Hulu, anime acquired by Disney+ typically stream on Hulu in the U.S.

The anime's main cast includes:

Additional cast members include:

Returning staff members for the second season include director Keiichi Satō at Yostar Pictures, series composition writer Keiichirō Ōchi, character designer Kahoko Koseki, animation supervisor Kenji Hayama, and composer Yoshihiro Ike.

The first season premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates in April 2024. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ (and on Hulu in North America).

Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) directed the first season. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) was in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.

Haruba (The Quintessential Quintuplets) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.

The manga inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo in September.

Sources: Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime's website, Comic Natalie

