News
'Go! Go! Loser Ranger!' Season 2 Anime Reveals Main Promo Video, Theme Song Artists
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba's Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga began streaming the main promotional video for the anime's second season on Friday. The video reveals that Orange Range performs the anime's opening theme song "Maji de Sekai Kaechau 5-byō Mae" (It's Really 5 Seconds Before the World Changes) and Fukurow note performs the ending theme song "Seigi" (True False).
The anime's main cast includes:
- Kōsuke Toriumi as Chidori
- Hiroshi Shirokuma as Mine Gatō
- Satoru Ito as Shigenobu Murakami
Additional cast members include:
- Kōji Yusa as Hwalipon
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Yakushi Usukubo
- Yūki Kaji as Kyōsuke Wakaba
- Masakazu Morita as Masashi Nishiki
Returning staff members for the second season include director Keiichi Satō at Yostar Pictures, series composition writer Keiichirō Ōchi, character designer Kahoko Koseki, animation supervisor Kenji Hayama, and composer Yoshihiro Ike.
The first season premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates in April 2024. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ (and on Hulu in North America).
Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) directed the first season. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) was in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.
Haruba (The Quintessential Quintuplets) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.
The manga inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo in September.
Sources: Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime's website, Comic Natalie