'Go! Go! Loser Ranger!' Season 2 Anime Reveals Main Promo Video, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go! Go! Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga began streaming the main promotional video for the anime's second season on Friday. The video reveals that Orange Range performs the anime's opening theme song "Maji de Sekai Kaechau 5-byō Mae" (It's Really 5 Seconds Before the World Changes) and Fukurow note performs the ending theme song "Seigi" (True False).

Disney+

Hulu

The anime will premiere on April 13 and will air on 28 affiliated networks on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST in the "Agaru Anime" programming block.

The anime's main cast includes:

Kōsuke Toriumi as Chidori

Hiroshi Shirokuma as Mine Gatō

Satoru Ito as Shigenobu Murakami

Additional cast members include:

Returning staff members for the second season include director Keiichi Satō at Yostar Pictures , series composition writer Keiichirō Ōchi , character designer Kahoko Koseki , animation supervisor Kenji Hayama , and composer Yoshihiro Ike .

The first season premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates in April 2024. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ (and on Hulu in North America).

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) directed the first season. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) was in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.

The manga inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo in September.