Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Unveils New Cast

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go! Go! Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga revealed new cast members on Wednesday for the anime's second season.

Kōji Yusa as Hwalipon, an executive of the Invader Rights Association

Hiroshi Kamiya as Yakushi Usukubo, chairman of the Invader Rights Association and Angel Usukubo's father

Yūki Kaji as Kyōsuke Wakaba, former member of the Green Battalion who went missing

Masakazu Morita as Masashi Nishiki, a detective investigating the disappearances of young students also known as the "spirited away" cases

The anime's staff also revealed the visuals and cast for the second season's main characters:

Kōsuke Toriumi as Chidori, an informant for the Green Battalion

Boss Monster Magatia, an executive of the Villainous Army with the assigned codename "Snake"

Hiroshi Shirokuma as Mine Gatō, a former soldier who obeys orders from Magatia

Satoru Ito as Shigenobu Murakami, a veteran detective who teamed up with Nishiki to investigate the "spirited away" cases

Disney+

Hulu

The anime will premiere on April 13 and will air on 28 affiliated networks on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST in the "Agaru Anime" programming block.

Returning staff members for the second season include director Keiichi Satō at Yostar Pictures , series composition writer Keiichirō Ōchi , character designer Kahoko Koseki , animation supervisor Kenji Hayama , and composer Yoshihiro Ike .

The first season premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates in April 2024. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ (and on Hulu in North America).

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) directed the first season. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) was in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.

The manga inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo in September.