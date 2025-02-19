Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Unveils New Cast

Satoru Ito as Shigenobu Murakami, a veteran detective who teamed up with Nishiki to investigate the "spirited away" cases
The anime will premiere on April 13 and will air on CBC/TBS and 28 affiliated networks on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST in the "Agaru Anime" programming block. Disney+ will again stream the anime. While not specifically announced to stream on Hulu, anime acquired by Disney+ typically stream on Hulu in the U.S.
Sumiko Arai's manga began as comic on Twitter in 2022, then moved onto pixiv Comic in 2023― The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Animate's Al Plaza Kusatsu branch in Shiga Prefecture posted an image of the "Animate Set" for Sumiko Arai's third The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All (Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta) manga volume on Wednesday. The volume's wraparound jacket ba...
This is the most fun I've ever had playing Like a Dragon, and that is saying something given the series' pedigree.― God bless Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. It has been an incredibly wild ride this past decade to watch the mad lads from RGG take their cult franchise of weird little crime adventure games to the upper echelons of gaming's most respected institutions. I remember when I first discovered these ga...
From classic Toonami ads to the Catholic Church, Lucas and Steve take a look at the relationship between anime and advertisements over the years.― From classic Toonami ads to the Catholic Church, Lucas and Steve take a look at the relationship between anime and advertisements over the years. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime ...
Now, you can relive the unpredictability and suspense of the training camp arc yourself in Haikyu!! Fly High, a brand new mobile RPG from Garena.―
One of the most memorable parts of the dynamic high school volleyball show Haikyu!! is the training camp arc. Set in early season two, it's a rare moment in the story for all of the characters to mix and mingle regardless of which school they attend or w...
This past weekend, a select group of fans from across the world, myself included, got the chance to participate in the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test. Here's what I learned.―
This past weekend, a select group of fans from across the world, myself included, got the chance to participate in the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test. Over 18 hours, we experienced a game that takes Elden Ring and mixe...
Director launches Tokyo-based studio in collaboration with Asmik Ace, Aniplex, CoMix Wave Films― Production company Asmik Ace announced on Tuesday that anime director and Science SARU studio co-founder Masaaki Yuasa is establishing a new Tokyo-based anime studio named ame pippin. Yuasa is launching the studio in collaboration with Asmik Ace, Aniplex, and CoMix Wave Films. The studio's website lists ...
Takeo Ōtsuka, Saku Mizuno star in Sunrise anime― Wright Film announced on Tuesday that Matsuri Akai's My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's (Assassin de Aru Ore no Status ga Yūsha Yori mo Akiraka ni Tsuyoi Nodaga) light novel series will get a television anime adaptation, which will premiere in October. The company also revealed the anime's teaser trailer, teaser visual, main staff, ...
What will happen to Blu-ray prices when one of the largest production factories is in Mexico? What about collectible anime goods produced in China? Jerome shares the stark effects the tariffs can have on collectors and consumers.― The news asks: Will the recent U.S. tariffs affect home video and collectible prices? You are correct. On February 1st the new US administration announced its intention t...
In the first installment of a three-part feature, Kurt Yoder chronicles Haim Saban's beginnings in music to his early cartoon career with Inspector Gadget, Mysterious Cities of Gold and Macron 1.― Introduction Adapting Japanese media has taken many forms over the past 60 years, from rewriting stories and editing content to creating new music scores. While the practice has mostly fallen out of favor ...
Manga about college student's encounters with married women launched in 2021― An official X/Twitter account opened on Monday to announce the anime adaptation of writer Chinjao Musume and artist Tama Nogami's Hitozuma no Kuchibiru wa Kan Chūhai no Aji ga Shite (A Married Woman's Lips Taste Like Canned Chūhai) manga, which will premiere this year. Nogami drew an illustration to commemorate the anime a...
Isekai series are having a good week, with Solo Leveling and Zenshu taking the first 2 spots and propelling themselves in the cumulative. Check out our weekly user rankings!― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these r...
Harunadon's romance illustrated by raemz― The "Dengeki Bunko Winter Festival 2025" announced on Sunday that Harunadon's Even a Replica Can Fall in Love (Replica Datte, Koi o Suru or Even a Replica Falls in Love) novel series has a television anime in the works. The artist raemz, who illustrates both Even a Replica Can Fall in Love and Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle novel series, drew a illustration...
Mikako Komatsu, Junichi Suwabe star in anime from Blade― Kadokawa announced on Sunday that Toru Shirogane's The Kept Man of the Princess Knight (Himekishi-sama no Himo) light novel series will receive an anime adaptation. The announcement trailer previews the voices of Arwin and Matthew. The series stars Mikako Komatsu as the princess knight Arwin (left below) and Junichi Suwabe (right) as her kept ...
Say what you like about Macross 7, it sticks to its guns from beginning to end with a consistency of tone and intention that’s admirable.― Compared to watching modern anime's shorter single-season lengths, completing a watch-through of Macross 7's fifty-two episodes feels like a real achievement. Forty-nine of those were broadcast on TV weekly, without a break, from October 2004 until September 2005...
Ami Koshimizu, Aya Suzaki, Maaya Uchida, Chinatsu Akasaki star in series― The YouTube channel for the franchise based on Kazuma Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series announced in a teaser video on Sunday Toaru Anbu no ITEM (A Certain ITEM of the Dark Side; "ITEM" formed from "Shōjo Kyōsei" or coexisting girls), the latest novel series in the franchise, will get an anime adaptation. Th...
Tatsuyuki Nagai returns to direct at J.C. Staff― The YouTube channel for the franchise based on Kazuma Kamachi's A Certain Magical Index light novel series announced in a teaser video on Sunday that A Certain Scientific Railgun anime will get a fourth season "soon." Returning cast members include:
Rina Satō as Mikoto Misaka
Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai
Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu
Kanae Itō as Ruik...
Your Forma’s first three volumes are, on the whole, excellent. A perfect blend of science fiction and mystery, the stories deal with strong plots and characters that are constantly growing.― Mystery as a genre doesn't always intersect well with speculative areas of fiction like fantasy or sci-fi. Most people will tell you that's because mystery is rooted in logic and fact-finding, things that can be...
Nihon SF Taishō also honor manga creator Kazuo Umezu, translator Haruya Sumiya, novelist Hiroshi Yamamoto, Kenrei Miyanishi's short stories― The Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of Japan (SFWJ) announced on Saturday that Haruko Ichikawa's Land of the Lustrous manga has won the grand prize in the group's 45th Nihon SF Taishō Awards. In addition, Kenrei Miyanishi won the special prize for the short s...
Yūsuke Yamamoto helms season at Cloverworks with returning writer Erika Yoshida― The "Kessoku Band Tour 'We will B'" announced with a teaser video on Saturday that production on the second Bocchi the Rock! anime season has been green-lit. The video reveals the new season's main staff. Yūsuke Yamamoto (Bocchi the Rock! assistant director, episode director) replaces Keiichirō Saitō as the director of ...