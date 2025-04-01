News
Anime Boston Hosts Voice Actress Kana Ichinose
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The staff of the Anime Boston convention announced on Thursday that voice actor Kana Ichinose will attend the event this year as a guest of honor.
Ichinose's voice acting credits include Suletta Mercury in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Fern in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Ichigo in DARLING in the FRANXX, Ryne in Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers, Yuzuriha Ogawa in Dr. Stone, Layla in The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls, Maki Shijou in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Tuesday in CAROLE & TUESDAY, Sayu Ogiwara in Higehiro, Chihiro Yoshioka in Gleipnir, and Miku Suride in Do It Yourself!!, and Uka Ishimori in Honey Lemon Soda, among others. She also performed in the theme songs for Ayakashi Triangle, DARLING in the FRANXX, Vampire Dormitory, and others.
Four-member band Blue Encount (My Hero Academia season 4 theme song) will also attend the convention as a musical guest this year. Reol (2023 Rurouni Kenshin theme song) will also attend as a musical guest.
This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25.
Source: Press release