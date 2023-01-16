×
Your Winter 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Did your favorite series make the cut? Find out now!

© 2023 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA/TRIGUN STAMPEDE Project
This season's Preview Guide has wrapped up with one of the largest number of series to date. There were fewer "hyped" series than last season, but Winter 2023 was no slouch either.

Two series, Urusei Yatsura and To Your Eternity Season 2, will not be continuing as part of the Daily Streaming line-up. Series reviews for both will be published in the future.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Trigun Stampede, followed by Vinland Saga Season 2, Buddy Daddies, NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a, and Tomo-chan Is a Girl!.

Please look below for who will cover the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman
Delicious Party♡Precure
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Part 2
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale

Richard Eisenbeis
The Eminence in Shadow
The Misfit of Demon King Academy II
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess

Grant Jones
One Piece
Revenger
Giant Beasts of Ars

Steve Jones
In/Spectre Season 2
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea

Nicholas Dupree
My Hero Academia
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown
"Ippon" Again!

Christopher Farris
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2
Handyman Saitō in Another World
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte

James Beckett
Spy Classroom
Vinland Saga Season 2
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill
NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a

AJ/Cartoon Cipher
BLUELOCK
Trigun Stampede
Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
High Card

Kim Morrissy
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister!

Lauren Orsini
Tsurune: The Linking Shot

Lynzee Loveridge
Buddy Daddies
The Fire Hunter

