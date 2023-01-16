Your Winter 2023 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Did your favorite series make the cut? Find out now!

© 2023 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA/TRIGUN STAMPEDE Project

This season's Preview Guide has wrapped up with one of the largest number of series to date. There were fewer "hyped" series than last season, but Winter 2023 was no slouch either.

Two series, Urusei Yatsura and To Your Eternity Season 2, will not be continuing as part of the Daily Streaming line-up. Series reviews for both will be published in the future.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Trigun Stampede , followed by Vinland Saga Season 2, Buddy Daddies , NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , and Tomo-chan Is a Girl! .

Please look below for who will cover the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman

• Delicious Party♡Precure

• Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3

• Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Part 2

• Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4

• Sugar Apple Fairy Tale



Richard Eisenbeis

• The Eminence in Shadow

• The Misfit of Demon King Academy II

• The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess



Grant Jones

• One Piece

• Revenger

• Giant Beasts of Ars

Steve Jones

• In/Spectre Season 2

• Kaina of the Great Snow Sea

Nicholas Dupree

• My Hero Academia

• Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

• "Ippon" Again!

Christopher Farris

• BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2

• Handyman Saitō in Another World

• Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte

James Beckett

• Spy Classroom

• Vinland Saga Season 2

• Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

• NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a

AJ/Cartoon Cipher

• BLUELOCK

• Trigun Stampede

• Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

• High Card

Kim Morrissy

• ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister!

Lauren Orsini

• Tsurune: The Linking Shot