Dorohedoro Anime Casts Ryohei Kimura, Yuuki Kaji

(K)NoW_NAME perform new ending theme song "D.D.D.D."

The official website for the television anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga revealed two additional cast members on Sunday. Ryohei Kimura is playing Jonson (seen left in image below), and Yuuki Kaji is playing 13 (right).

The website also began streaming the show's new ending sequence video on Sunday. The video features the anime's new ending theme song "D.D.D.D." by the unit (K)NoW_NAME.

The anime premiered on Sunday, January 12 on Tokyo MX . The anime streams in Japan on Netflix , and Netflix premiered the show before its premiere on Japanese television. The anime will have 12 television episodes plus six new "Ma no Omake" (Magic Bonus) original video anime episodes. The bonus episodes will have a total runtime of about 30 minutes. The series' second Blu-ray Disc box set will include the bonus episodes when in ships on June 17.

The anime stars:

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story in the first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) is in charge of series composition. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is designing the characters. [K]NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) are composing the music.

(K)NoW_NAME also perform the opening theme song "Welcome to Chaos," and they performed the first ending song "Who am I."

The science-fiction manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in 1999, and later moved to Hibana and then Monthly Shonen Sunday . The manga ended in September 2018. The manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in November 2018.