Shout! Factory Releases Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Anime Film on BD/DVD in October

Film launches in N. America digitally on September 29, on home video on October 6

Shout! Factory and Toei Animation announced on Monday that they will release the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film digitally and on home video this fall. Toei Animation will release the film digitally on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft, and Sony PlayStation Network on September 29. Shout! Factory will then ship the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo pack on October 6. Both releases with include both English subtitles and an English dub.

Shout! Factory also revealed the full English dub cast:

Joshua Seth as Tai Kamiya

Nicolas Roye as Matt Ishida

Johnny Yong Bosch as TK Takaishi

Tara Sands as Kari Kamiya

Mona Marshall as Izzy Izumi

Robbie Daymond as Joe Kido, Armadillomon

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Sora Takenouchi

Kate Higgins as Mimi Tachikawa, Gatomon

Erika Harlacher as Menoa Bellucci

Kaiji Tang as Kyotaro Yamada

Tom Fahn as Agumon

Kirk Thornton as Gabumon

Laura Summer as Patamon

Anna Garduno as Palmon

Jeff Nimoy as Tentomon

Cherami Leigh as Biyomon

Bob Klein as Gomamon

Griffin Burns as Davis Motomiya

Bryce Papenbrook as Cody Hida

Jeannie Tirado as Yolei Inoue

Derek Stephen Prince as Ken Ichijouji, Veemon

Paul St. Peter as Wormmon

Christopher Swindle as Hawkmon

Shout! Factory initially planned to release the DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo pack on July 7, but delayed it "due to a production delay."

Fathom Events and Toei Animation had planned to screen the film with English subtitles in select theaters in the United States on March 25, but postponed the screening due to health and safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film opened in Japan on February 21. The film ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

Shout! Factory describes the film's story:

Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.

Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - the Beautiful World-, Twin Star Exorcists) directed the film at Yumeta Company. Akatsuki Yamatoya (Digimon Adventure, Digimon Frontier, Digimon: Data Squad) wrote the screenplay, and Seiji Tachikawa (Kino's Journey - the Beautiful World-, Blue Spring Ride) was the chief animation director. Toei Animation is credited for production.

Hiromi Seki, Toei Animation's original producer for the Digimon anime projects, served as the supervisor of the new film project. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru also returned from the first Digimon anime projects as the new film project's character designer. Kenji Watanabe designed the Digimon monsters for the new project, as he did for the previous Digimon projects.

The film's opening theme song is the "Butter-Fly" opening from the first Digimon Adventure anime by the late singer Kouji Wada. The film uses the original 1999 version of the song without a new arrangement. Two more veteran Digimon singers, Ayumi Miyazaki and AiM (Ai Maeda), contributed a new insert song and the new ending theme song, respectively, for the film. Harumi Fuuki (Birthday Wonderland, Forest of Piano, Miss Hokusai) composed the musical soundtrack.

Source: Press release