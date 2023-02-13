Uncle From Another World Anime's Finale Rescheduled to March 8 After COVID-19 Delay

Episode 13 was delayed from December 29 due to COVID-19 spread in China

The official website for the television anime of Hotondoshindeiru 's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga announced on Tuesday that the anime's 13th and final episode will premiere on the AT-X channel on March 8, and on BS11 , Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and on streaming services (including Netflix ) on March 9. In addition, AT-X will have a one-day marathon airing of all of the anime's episodes on March 18. The site is streaming a preview video for the 13th episode.

The anime's 13th episode was delayed from its original December 29 air date due to the spread of COVID-19 in China (the anime instead reran its 12th episode on December 29).

In addition, the anime's third volume Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video release is delayed from February 22 to March 24 due to the episode 13 delay (the first two volumes are already out).

The anime premiered worldwide on Netflix in July 2022, and also debuted on television in Japan in the same month. The anime suffered a two-week delay of its fifth episode from its scheduled August 3 airing to August 17 due to the spread of COVID-19 within the studio. The anime's production committee then delayed the eighth episode and beyond in September, citing the rapid increases in COVID-19 infections within Atelier Pontdarc and other studios involved in the anime's production. The anime instead re-aired episodes 3-6 throughout September.

The anime then restarted its airing from the first episode on October 6.

Shigeki Kawai is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Mieruko-chan ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kazuhiro Ōta ( Natsu no Arashi! , Negima! , Pani Poni Dash! ) is designing the characters. Mayu Maeshima performs the anime's opening theme song "story." Yuka Iguchi performs the ending theme song "Ichibanboshi Sonority."

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

Hotondoshindeiru launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in June 2018, and it is ongoing.

