'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime Unveils Cadet Rangers' Cast

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga revealed five more cast members in a new video on Tuesday. The new cast members all play cadet rangers seeking to get into the Divine Dragon Rangers.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yūki Ono as Kai Shion



Seiichirō Yamashita as Eigen Urabe



Akari Kitō as Angelica Yukino



Daiki Hamano as Sōjirō Ishikawa



Tomoyo Kurosawa as Renren Akebayashi



Previously announced cast members include:

The anime will premiere on 28networks in 2024.

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.