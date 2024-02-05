×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime Unveils Cadet Rangers' Cast

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yūki Ono, Seiichirō Yamashita, Akari Kitō, Daiki Hamano, Tomoyo Kurosawa join cast

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga revealed five more cast members in a new video on Tuesday. The new cast members all play cadet rangers seeking to get into the Divine Dragon Rangers.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yūki Ono as Kai Shion
kaishion.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Seiichirō Yamashita as Eigen Urabe
eigenurabe.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Akari Kitō as Angelica Yukino
angelicayukino.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Daiki Hamano as Sōjirō Ishikawa
soujirouishikawa.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
Tomoyo Kurosawa as Renren Akebayashi
renrenakebayashi.png
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会

Previously announced cast members include:

go-go-loser-rangers
Image via Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website
© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「戦隊大失格」製作委員会
The anime will premiere on 28 TBS networks in 2024.

Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) is directing the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) is in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 11th compiled volume shipped on September 14.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope!

...or are they?

In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an anime film, and is inspiring a new anime special.

Sources: Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (5 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives