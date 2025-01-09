Netflix Unveils Sakamoto Days Anime's New Teaser, English Dub Cast

Netflix unveiled a new English-dubbed teaser trailer and the English dub cast for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga on Thursday.

The English dub cast includes:

Netflix lists the anime's "Part 1" with 11 weekly episodes, and confirms that it will stream "Part 2" this July.

Image via Sakamoto Days anime's website © 鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

Netflix

TV Tokyo

The anime will premiere onand affiliated channels on January 11, and the series will also debut onon January 11. The show's second(quarter of a year) will debut onand its affiliates in July 2025.

Tomokazu Sugita stars as Taro Sakamoto. Other cast members include:

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is the character designer.

Vaundy performs the opening theme song "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto). Conton Candy will perform the ending theme song "Futsū" (Normal).

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.

Source: Press release