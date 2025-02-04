Failure Frame Anime Gets English Dub on February 5

© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会

dub

announced on Monday that it will stream an Englishof the anime of's) light novel series on Wednesday. The streaming service will add theof all 12 episodes of the anime on the same day.

The English dub cast includes:

Erin Nicole Lundquist , Monica Flatley , Marcus Stimac , Sarah Wiedenheft , Christopher Guerrero, Travis Mullenix , Chase Kloza , Adam Rowe , Cole Feuchter , Albie Robles , Brian Hathaway , Kyle Halberstadt , Eric Wheeldon , Jerry Habibi , Chris Rutledge , Kenny James , Branden Loera , Wendy Powell , and Stephen E. Moellering provide additional voices.

The staff for the dub includes:

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Touka Mimori and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him into a dungeon to die–but it turns out that Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

Michio Fukuda ( Terraformars Revenge , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital ) directed the anime at Seven Arcs in collaboration with Synergy SP . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Chained Soldier , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Kana Hashidate ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation ) served as character designer and chief animation director. Tatsuhiko Saiki ( Aggretsuko , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) composed the music. Chogakusei performed the opening theme song "HAZURE."

The three-piece rock band Hakubi perform the ending theme song "pray."

The anime premiered on July 4 in Japan.

The light novel debuted on Overlap 's Comic Gardo site in July 2018. The 12th novel volume with art by KWKM shipped in Japan in in July 2024. The manga premiered on Comic Gardo in July 2019. The manga's 11th compiled book volume launched in Japan on November 25.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)