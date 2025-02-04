News
Failure Frame Anime Gets English Dub on February 5
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The English dub cast includes:
- Tom Aglio as Touka
- Dani Chambers as Seras
- Aaron Campbell as Agito
- Adrian Mayes as Alma
- Mark Fickert as Anglin
- Jason Bunch as Ashura
- Jim Foronda as Civit
- Reagan Murdock as Costello
- Brandon Acosta as Droghetti
- Jessica Peterson as Erica
- Monica Rial as Eve
- Jacob Browning as Fosse
- Ray Hurd as Ganozea
- Bryan Massey as Gizun
- Abigail Blythe as Hijiri
- Mike Smith as Hurkley
- Lindsay Seidel as Ikusaba
- Kelly Greenshield as Itsuki
- Xan Cramer as Jin
- Weston Loy as Jiobane
- Cayla Martin as Kanae
- Nia Celeste as Kashima
- Ian Sinclair as Kirihara
- Mindamora Rocha as Lily
- Jalitza Delgado as Lisbeth
- Kevin Liberty as Magats
- Kiba Walker as Muaji
- Bev Mageto as Nyantan
- Brayden Medlin as Orban
- Daniel Penz as Ortola
- Derick Snow as Oyamada
- Bryn Apprill as Piggymaru
- Chris Rager as Schweitz
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Slei
- Celeste Perez as Sogou
- Lisette Monique Diaz as Soul Eater
- Robin Clayton as Touka (Young)
- Mikaela Krantz as Vicius
- Justin Briner as Yasu
- Josh Marin as Zakurogi
- T.J. Anthony as Zarash
- Austin Hively as Zine Mira
- Brian Mathis as Zuan
Erin Nicole Lundquist, Monica Flatley, Marcus Stimac, Sarah Wiedenheft, Christopher Guerrero, Travis Mullenix, Chase Kloza, Adam Rowe, Cole Feuchter, Albie Robles, Brian Hathaway, Kyle Halberstadt, Eric Wheeldon, Jerry Habibi, Chris Rutledge, Kenny James, Branden Loera, Wendy Powell, and Stephen E. Moellering provide additional voices.
The staff for the dub includes:
- Voice Director: Jerry Jewell
- Producer: Susie Nixon
- Adaptation: Jessica Sluys
- Mixer: Gino Palencia
- Engineer: Manuel Aragon
Seven Seas licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:
Touka Mimori and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him into a dungeon to die–but it turns out that Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!
Michio Fukuda (Terraformars Revenge, Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital) directed the anime at Seven Arcs in collaboration with Synergy SP. Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Chained Soldier, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999) was in charge of the series scripts, and Kana Hashidate (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation) served as character designer and chief animation director. Tatsuhiko Saiki (Aggretsuko, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Girlfriend, Girlfriend) composed the music. Chogakusei performed the opening theme song "HAZURE."
The three-piece rock band Hakubi perform the ending theme song "pray."
The anime premiered on July 4 in Japan.
The light novel debuted on Overlap's Comic Gardo site in July 2018. The 12th novel volume with art by KWKM shipped in Japan in in July 2024. The manga premiered on Comic Gardo in July 2019. The manga's 11th compiled book volume launched in Japan on November 25.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)