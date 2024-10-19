News
Dragon Ball Daima Anime Reveals 12 Cast Members for 'Mini' Versions of Characters
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff for the Dragon Ball Daima anime revealed 12 Japanese voice cast for the "Mini" versions of characters in the series:
From left to right in top row:
- Mai Nakahara as Mini Bulma
- Yūdai Mino as Mini Vegeta
- Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Mini Piccolo
- Aki Kanada as Mini Krillin
- Ai Kakuma as Mini Chi-Chi
- Nobuaki Kanemitsu as Mini Kame-Sennin (Master Roshi)
From left to right in bottom row:
- Tsubasa Yonaga as Mini Trunks
- Erina Gotō as Mini Dende
- Kimiko Saitō as Mini Mr. Popo
- Yūsuke Handa as Mini Kibito
- Tōru Sakurai as Mini Mr. Satan (Hercule)
- Shiho Amuro as Mini Majin Buu
The anime's website also revealed character designs for the Mini versions of the 12 characters.
The anime's website is also streaming the clean opening and ending.
For the English dub, Stephanie Nadolny is reprising her role as young Goku from the original English dubs for the Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball GT anime. She also played young Gohan in Funimation's Dragon Ball Z dub. Aaron Dismuke voies the the new character Glorio. Monica Rial voices Bulma.
Toei Animation and Fathom Events will screen the world premiere of the English dub for the first three episodes of the Dragon Ball Daima anime series in U.S. theaters on November 10-12.The Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. Netflix is also streaming the anime, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.
Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super, Digimon franchise) and Aya Komaki (One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru (Dragon Ball Z, Digimon franchise) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara (Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura, Cells at Work!) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs. Akio Iyoku, founder of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, is credited as an executive producer.
Zedd feat. C&K. (CLIEVY and KEEN) are performing the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan." ZEDD feat. Ai are performing the ending theme song "Nakama" (Companions), which Zedd composed specifically for the anime. Singer-songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme song's lyrics.
In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.
Sources: Dragon Ball franchise's website, Comic Natalie