News
Virtual Crunchyroll Expo Event to Host Junji Ito, One Piece Cast, The Rising of the Shield Hero Staff
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday additional guests for the virtual version of its Crunchyroll Expo convention on September 4-6. The newly announced guests include:
- Junji Ito, Junji Ito's Cat Diary: Yon & Mu manga creator
- One Piece voice actors: Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy), Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro), Ikue Ōtani (Tony Tony Chopper), Hiroaki Hirata (Vinsmoke Sanji)
- The Rising of The Shield Hero anime staff: series composition Keigo Koyanagi, character designer Masahiro Suwa, and producer Junichiro Tamura
- Grand Summoners game staff: producer Masayuki Yamaigishi (Yama-P), global lead Erik
- Kensuke Mita, producer of Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes
- Miho Tanino, Tower of God character designer
- Minori Chihara, voice actress of Yuki Nagato in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
- Teddyloid, musician
Previously announced guests at the convention include:
- Arthell Isom, CEO of D'Art Shtajio
- Yongje Park, The God of High School series creator
- Masahiko Komino, Gibiate anime director and character designer
- Sōma Saitō, voice actor of Tadashi Yamaguchi in Haikyu!! anime
- Yoshikatsu Kimura, EX-ARM anime director
- Writer Jeho Son and artist Kwangsu Lee of Noblesse manwha
- Tsukasa Kiryu, So I'm a Spider, So What? light novel artist
- Rent-A-Girlfriend anime cast: Sora Amamiya (Chizuru Mizuhara), Aoi Yūki (Mami Nanami), Nao Tōyama (Ruka Sarashina), Rie Takahashi (Sumi Sakurasawa)
- The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter anime staff: director Kenta Onishi, line producer Yuki Yamada, editor of light novel series and manga adaptation Satoshi Shoji
- Okina Baba, So I'm a Spider, So What? light novel author
- Kenjirō Hata, Hayate the Combat Butler manga artist
- Akari Kitō, voice actress of Tsukasa in the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime
- Shunichi Toki, voice actor of Glenn Leitbeit in the Monster Girl Doctor anime
- Yasutaka Yamamoto, Noblesse anime director
- Tarusuke Shingaki, voice actor of Cadis Etrama di Raizel in Noblesse
- Daisuke Hirakawa, voice actor of Frankenstein in Noblessee
- Tatsumaru Tachibana, voice actor of Jin Mori in The God of High School
- Rian Tachibana, voice actress of Crunchyroll-Hime in Grand Summoners
- The God of High School anime staff: director Sunghoo Park (Jujutsu Kaisen), creative designer Setta, character designer Manabu Akita, theme song performers KSUKE and CIX
- Shūsuke Katagiri, Dr. Stone anime producer
- MYTH&ROID, musical group (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Overlord)
Crunchyroll announced on June 3 that it canceled this year's physical Crunchyroll Expo due to the nature of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests.
The next physical Crunchyroll Expo will take place on August 6-8, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Crunchyroll had announced in November that it was partnering with pop culture events organizer ReedPop to produce this year's event at the same convention center from September 4-6.
Source: Email correspondence