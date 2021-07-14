Funimation Streams The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs. Rikkai Game of Future Anime's English Dub on July 15

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of The Prince of Tennis anime franchise , including this year's two-part The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future ( The New Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future ) original video anime ( OVA ) project, on Thursday. Funimation will stream Spanish and Portuguese dubs for the OVAs in August, and it will stream the anime with Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.

The English cast includes:

Howard Wang is directing the dub and writing the script at Sound Cadence Studios with assistant ADR Director Alejandro Saab . Patrick Morphy and Natalie Van Sistine are the ADR engineers. J. Michael Tatum is the script supervisor. Alex Mai is in charge of ADR prep. Alyssa Dumas and Gregory Mahan are the mixing and mastering engineers. Suzie Yeung is the production coordinator.

The first part of The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future anime debuted in Japan on February 13, and the second part will debut on Japan's U-NEXT service on April 17. Funimation is streaming both Game of Future parts in Japanese with English subtitles.

Junya Enoki plays Yoshio Tamagawa in the anime. The anime tells an original story featuring "Hyōtei vs. Rikkai." Original manga creator Takeshi Konomi is supervising the match-making for the anime. The anime marks the first time that the two schools are facing off against each other.

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( ISLAND ) directed the anime. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka ) wrote the script, and Akiharu Ishii ( Blood+ , Ultramarine Magmell ) designed the characters. Rei Todoroki performs the theme song "1/2 no Mirai e" (Toward a 1/2 Future).

