Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Anime's Video Reveals Theme Songs
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Satoshi Mizukami's Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (Hoshi no Samidare) manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening's theme song "Gyōkō" (Dawn Light) by Half time Old, and also reveals the ending theme song "Reflexion" by SpendyMily.
The anime will premiere on July 8 on MBS and TBS' "Animeism" programming block. The show will also air on BS11, Tochigi TV, and AT-X.
The previously revealed cast members include:
- Junya Enoki as Yuuhi Amamiya
- Naomi Ōzora as Samidare Asahina
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Noi Crezant
- Azusa Tadokoro as Hisame Asahina
- M.A.O as Anima
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Animus
- Shuuhei Iwase as Hangetsu Shinonome
- Gen Sato as Mikazuki Shinonome
- Tetsu Inada as Sōichirō Nagumo
- Aya Suzaki as Yayoi Hakudō
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hyō Shimaki
- Shunichi Toki as Tarō Kusakabe
- Chinatsu Hirose as Hanako Sorano
- Chihaya Yoshitake as Subaru Hoshikawa
- Moeha Nochimoto as Yuimachi Tsukishiro
- Mutsumi Tamura as Taiyō Akane
- Kazuhiro Yamaji as Inachika Akitani
- Shōya Ishige as ludo Shubarie
- Atsuko Tanaka as Muu
- Kentarō Kumagai as Dance Dark
- Hyousei as Shea Moon
- Nagisa Kakegawa as Coo Ritter
- Kazutomi Yamamoto as Lance Lumiere
- Ruriko Aoki as Kil Zonne
- Mitsuo Iwata as Lee Soleil
- Katsuji Mori as Ron Yue
- Manabu Muraji as Loki Helios
- Tetsuei Sumiya as Zan Amaru
Nobuaki Nakanishi (Koihime Musō, Mahōjin Guru Guru, Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl) is directing the anime. Original author Mizukami is credited for series composition, alongside Yūichirō Momose (My First Girlfriend is a Gal, Infinite Dendrogram, So I'm a Spider, So What?). NAZ is animating the series with production cooperation by Jumondo. Hajime Hatakeyama (animation director for No Guns Life, Sing "Yesterday" for Me) is the character designer, and Takatsugu Wakabayashi (Majin Bone, PriPri Chii-chan!!) is composing the music. Other staff members include Minoru Okochi as art director, Ryūsuke Araki as color designer, Toshikazu Kuno as director of photography, and Yuichi Imaizumi as sound director at Sonilude. Rina Koguchi is in charge of editing and Yasuyuki Konno is in charge of sound effects.
Mizukami previously indicated the anime will cover the entire manga "until the end."
Mizukami (Spirit Circle, Planet With) launched the manga in Shonengahosha's Young King Ours magazine in April 2005, and ended it in 2010. JManga once carried the manga, and Seven Seas Entertainment later licensed and released the manga in print in North America. Crunchyroll also published the manga digitally. Crunchyroll describes manga's story:
Asamiya Yuuhi was an ordinary college student... until the day a lizard showed up and asked him to help save the world. The next thing he knows, he's been given a ring and special powers, plus an enemy stalking him. However, he's saved in the nick of time by the Girl Next Door, Samidare, who's planning... WHAT kinds of things?! This is an unconventional story that mixes ordinary life with the bizarre and supernatural!
Sources: Lucifer and Biscuit Hammer anime's website, Comic Natalie