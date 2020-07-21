Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Anime Film's English Dub Trailer Streamed

Film launches in N. America digitally on September 29, on home video on October 6

Toei Animation began streaming an English-dubbed trailer for the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film on Tuesday.

Toei Animation will release the film digitally on Amazon Prime Video , iTunes , Microsoft , and Sony PlayStation Network on September 29. Shout! Factory will then ship the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo pack on October 6. Both releases with include both English subtitles and an English dub .

The English dub cast includes:

Shout! Factory initially planned to release the DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo pack on July 7, but delayed it "due to a production delay."

Fathom Events and Toei Animation had planned to screen the film with English subtitles in select theaters in the United States on March 25, but postponed the screening due to health and safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film opened in Japan on February 21. The film ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

Shout! Factory describes the film's story:

Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon . An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their Partner Digimon , the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.

Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) directed the film at Yumeta Company . Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ) wrote the screenplay, and Seiji Tachikawa ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Blue Spring Ride ) was the chief animation director. Toei Animation is credited for production.

Hiromi Seki , Toei Animation 's original producer for the Digimon anime projects, served as the supervisor of the new film project. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru also returned from the first Digimon anime projects as the new film project's character designer. Kenji Watanabe designed the Digimon monsters for the new project, as he did for the previous Digimon projects.

The film's opening theme song is the "Butter-Fly" opening from the first Digimon Adventure anime by the late singer Kouji Wada . The film uses the original 1999 version of the song without a new arrangement. Two more veteran Digimon singers, Ayumi Miyazaki and AiM ( Ai Maeda ), contributed a new insert song and the new ending theme song, respectively, for the film. Harumi Fuuki ( Birthday Wonderland , Forest of Piano , Miss Hokusai ) composed the musical soundtrack.