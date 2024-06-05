27th Detective Conan Film Stays at #3, Live-Action Teasing Master Takagi-san Film Opens at #5

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

The film stayed at #3 in the Japanese box office in its eighth weekend. The film sold 172,000 tickets and earned 228,653,620 yen (about US$1.47 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 10.06 million tickets breaking, the's record for the number of tickets sold. The film has earned a cumulative 14,408,089,360 yen (about US$92.79 million).

The film crossed a total of 9.77 million tickets sold and earned a cumulative total of 14,015,105,000 yen (about US$89.32 million), making the film the highest-grossing film in the franchise , beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.

The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days. The new film has exceeded the opening weekend of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film that opened last year, making it the new best three-day opening for the franchise . The new film also has the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram is the 27th film in the Detective Conan franchise . AIKO performs the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).



Image via Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira's website © 2024 劇場版「ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉」製作委員会

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira

franchise

), a new anime film in the, dropped from #2 to #4 in its second weekend. The film sold 138,000 tickets to earn 190,196,090 yen (US$1.22 million) from Friday to Sunday and has sold a cumulative 430,000 tickets to earn 648,455,760 yen (US$4.17 million).

The film opened in Japan on May 24. It sold 226,600 tickets and earned 354 million yen (about US$2.25 million) in its first three days.

The film follows Jungle Pocket, who wishes to participate in the Triple Crown Classic race, which can only be run once in a lifetime. She faces rivals Agnes Tachyon and Manhattan Cafe.

Ken Yamamoto ( Pokémon: Hisuian Snow ) is directing the anime at Cygames . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) is writing the script. Tetsuya Kobari ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) is credited as scenario director and for series composition. Jun Yamazaki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top ) is the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film.

The anime franchise includes three previous TV anime seasons, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

Image via Teasing Master Takagi-san Twitter account 2024 映画『からかい上手の高木さん』製作委員会 ©山本崇一朗／小学館

The live-action film of's) manga opened at #5 on Friday. The film sold 129,000 tickets in from Friday to Sunday and earned 166,758,140 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

The film tells an original story set 10 years after the original manga's middle school setting. Mei Nagano (live-action My Broken Mariko , Ni no Kuni , Peach Girl , Burn the House Down ) plays the titular Takagi, now a trainee teacher in her alma mater, while Fumiya Takahashi ( Kamen Rider Zero-One ) plays Nishikata, now a gym coach in the same school.

Yōsuke Eguchi reprises the role of Mr. Tanabe, Takagi and Nishikata's former junior high homeroom teacher who is now the vice principal in the movie. Eguchi is the only returning cast member from the earlier television series. Takagi's classmates have also been cast. Jin Suzuki plays Nakai, Yūna Taira plays Mano, Oshirō Maeda plays Hamaguchi, and Sara Shida plays Hojo. Tamaki Shiratori plays Nishikata's classmate Miki Ozeki, and Jun Saito plays Ryo Machida.

The manga also recently inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on March 26.

Rikiya Imaizumi (live-action Hōzuki-san Chi no Aneki , Chihiro-san , Just Only Love ) is directing both the live-action series and film adaptations. As with the live-action series, Imaizumi is also co-writing the scripts with Tomoki Kanazawa ( Sanctuary , Sabakan ) and Jun Hagimori ( Sabakan ). Takashi Ohmama ( Dances with the Dragons , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , The Gene of AI ) is composing the music. Both adaptations were filmed entirely on location at Kagawa Prefecture's Shōdo Island, the setting of the earlier anime adaptation.



©古舘春一／集英社・「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会・MBS

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Haikyu!! Final

), the first film in the two-partsequel film project , rose from #9 to #8 in its 16th weekend. The film earned 48,700,840 yen (about US$313,500) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 7.62 million tickets, and earned a cumulative total of 10,914,148,720 yen (about US$70.27 million).

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and is also screening in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The film sold 1,529,000 tickets and earned 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.83 million) in its first three days of screening.



© 浅野いにお／小学館／DeDeDeDe Committee

The second film of the two-part anime film adaptation of'smanga dropped from #4 to #10 in its second weekend. The film earned 45,951,430 yen (about US$295,800) from Friday to Sunday. The second film has earned a cumulative total of 217,038,250 yen (about US$1.39 million).

The second film opened on May 24, after it was delayed from April 19.

The first film opened in Japan on March 22, and earned 83,773,890 yen (about US$553,300) in its first three days. The films also have a new television anime version that premiered worldwide on May 23, with 18 planned episodes airing weekly. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, alongside an English-dubbed version.

Production +h. produced the anime film — the first full-fledged anime adaptation of any work by Asano. Tomoyuki Kurokawa ( Psychic Detective Yakumo , Break of Dawn , Dragonar Academy ) directed the films, and Reiko Yoshida ( A Silent Voice , Violet Evergarden , Tamako Market ) wrote and oversaw the series scripts. Nobutake Ito ( The Tatami Galaxy , Kaiba , Kemonozume ) was the character designer and chief animation director, Mika Nishimura (assistant art director for Dorohedoro ) was the art director, and Taro Umebayashi ( Space Dandy both seasons, Yuri!!! on Ice ) composed the music.

The manga revolves around the strange everyday life of the very ordinary high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in a world where a giant mothership has appeared over Tokyo.

The theatrical screening of the Musical Touken Ranbu Suehirogari Ranbu Yagaimatsuri musical earned 48,501,620 yen (about US$312,300) from Friday to Sunday on its second weekend. The screening has earned a cumulative total of 104,392,820 yen (about US$672,100). The screening opened on May 24.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC