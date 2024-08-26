Crunchyroll Streams Show By Rock!! Stars!! Anime's English Dub

©2012, 2020 SANRIO CO., LTD. SHOWBYROCK!!製作委員会M

began streaming all 12 episodes of the English dub of thetelevision anime on Wednesday.

Funimation first streamed the dub in February 2022. The English cast includes:

Megan Shipman was the voice director for the dub . Amber Lee Connors was the producer. Natalie Van Sistine was in charge of adaptation. Alyssa Dumas was the mixer and Lindsay Roberts the engineer.

Show By Rock!! Stars!! is the latest anime in the franchise . It premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! premiered in January 2020, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

Takemaru Yokoshima 's manga adaptation of the first television anime of Sanrio 's Show By Rock!! franchise launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace in July 2020. It ended in May 2022.

Show By Rock!! Fes A Live smartphone rhythm game launched in March 2020 and ended service on November 30.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)