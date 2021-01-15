Your Winter 2021 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Your Winter 2021 Daily Streaming Reviews Scheduleposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
This season was full of highly-anticipated sequels and stellar premieres (check the Preview Guide for evidence), ANN opened voting for readers to decide the fate our intrepid review team. You did not disappoint! Look below for who will be covering (or in some cases suffering through) this season's anime line-up
Without further ado, your schedule:
Christopher Farris
- Otherside Picnic
- Sk8 the Infinity
- Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town
- 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team
James Beckett
- Attack on Titan The Final Season
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
- The Promised Neverland Season 2
Kim Morrissy
- Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2
- Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki
Steve Jones
- Wonder Egg Priority
- Laid-Back Camp Season 2
Theron Martin
Rebecca Silverman
Nicholas Dupree
Richard Eisenbeis
Grant Jones
Lynzee Loveridge