Star Wars: Visions Anime Shorts Posts English/Japanese Trailers, Casts

Lucasfilm began streaming on Tuesday a new trailer for its Star Wars: Visions anthology of animated shorts. The company unveiled trailers with an English dub and in the original Japanese with English subtitles, and it revealed cast members for both versions.

English dub

Japanese with English subtitles

The shorts' cast and creators include (English voice/Japanese voice):

"The Duel" by Kamikaze Douga



Director: Character Designer:

"Tatooine Rhapsody" by Studio Colorido ( Twin Engine )



About a rock band and an unexpected friendship within, with appearances by Boba Fett and Jabba the HuttDirector:

"The Twins" by Trigger



About twins of the Dark Side, and how far a brother will go to save a sister Director: Character Designer: Lead Animator:

"The Village Bride" by Kinema Citrus



Featuring the traditional Japanese culture of mountains Director: Music:

"The Ninth Jedi" by Production I.G



About Jedi who need to come back, reunite, and restore the galaxy Director: Executive producer:

"T0-B1" by Science SARU



About a cute droid, inspired by the works of Director: Character Designer:

"The Elder" by Trigger



A homage to the relationship between a Master and a Padawan Director:

"Lop & Ochō" by Geno Studio ( Twin Engine )



About beauty in all its imperfections Director:

"Akakiri" by Science SARU



About a Jedi and a princess, but not the ones we have known Director:

Star Wars: Visions will debut on Disney+ on September 22.

Disney previously described the project as "several of the leading Japanese anime studios offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective" in 10 shorts this year.