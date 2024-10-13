Crunchyroll to Stream Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun 2nd Season, More in January

Crunchyroll revealed during its industry panel at the SOFA convention in Colombia on Saturday the January release of the Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime, and announced that it will stream the series along with Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 2, and the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 anime, in January next year.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

The anime adaptation ofand's) manga was previously announced for 2025 release.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. It describes the story:

The Four Heavenly Kings of the Demon King's army reign over a certain alternate world, and the one chosen as the fourth of them... is none other than an ordinary salaryman, Uchimura Dennosuke! After being headhunted by the Demon King's army, Uchimura is welcomed into a director-level position... but business in the Demon King's army is one life-or-death mission after another! Since Uchimura has no particular powers, he must tackle every challenge he faces in this new world using the experience and knowledge of a salaryman! This career change isekai tale is for all the working folks out there!

The cast includes:

Yūki Ono as Dennosuke Uchimura

as Dennosuke Uchimura Konomi Kohara as Ulmandra

as Ulmandra Akio Ōtsuka as the Demon King

Michio Fukuda ( Failure Frame ) is directing at GEEK TOYS and CompTown with assistant director Seung Deok Kim , and Hiroko Fukuda ( Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata ( Migi & Dali , Otherside Picnic ) is designing the characters, and Takafumi Wada ( The Seven Deadly Sins , Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign ) is composing the music.

Image via Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime's website © 久世蘭・講談社／「黒岩メダカに私の可愛いが通じない」製作委員会

Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms

The anime adaptation of's) manga will premiere in Japan in January.

Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS, and describes the story:

Gorgeous from head to toe! The perfect figure! To Kawai Mona, winning hearts comes as naturally as breathing... but the arrival of Kuroiwa Medaka, a new transfer student who won't even give her a second look, turns her school life upside-down! She's lived her whole life being fawned over, so why is he any different? Mona tries everything she can think of to win Medaka over, even getting a bit extreme at times! This new rom-com starring a queen bee and a celibate boy is about to burst onto the scene!

The anime stars:

Yoshiaki Okumura ( The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , Elementhunters , Monsuno ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( By the Grace of the Gods , Dropkick on My Devil! , Shangri-La Frontier ) is in charge of series scripts, Mayumi Watanabe ( Too Cute Crisis , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters, and Akiyuki Tateyama ( Laid-Back Camp , The Elusive Samurai ) is composing the music. Noriyoshi Konuma ( A Few Moments of Cheers film) is the sound director, Aiko Yamagami ( Medalist ) is in charge of color design, Tetsuya Nishimura ( The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids ) from Studio Elle is the compositing director of photography, and Masakazu Miyake ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is the art director.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo

The second season of the television anime ofand's) manga will premiere in Japan on January 12 at 10:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run onand other channels.

Crunchyroll will stream the second season anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. It describes the first season's story:

Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch—once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?

The series stars:

The cast members for the second season include:

Amane Shindō as Kurumi Haraga

as Kurumi Haraga Rie Takahashi as Iku Sutō

as Iku Sutō Lynn as Mimimi Utsukushisugi

as Mimimi Utsukushisugi Kanon Takao as Meme Kakure

Hikaru Sato ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) directed the first season at Bibury Animation Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) was in charge of the series scripts. Akane Yano ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) designed the characters. Shuhei Mutsuki , Shunsuke Takizawa , and eba composed the music at Lantis .

The first season's staff is returning for the second season, with the addition of Tsumugi Maeda as the second sub-character designer and costume designer.

The anime's first season premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub .

©あいだいろ／SQUARE ENIX・「地縛少年花子くん」製作委員会

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

The second season of the anime adaptation of's) manga will premiere in Japan in January on 28affiliate channels, and will air every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. JST.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

There's a rumor going around about the Seven Wonders of Kamome Academy. Nene Yashiro and her classmate, Kou Minamoto, work with Hanako-san to expose a traitor among the ranks of the Seven Wonders. After breaking No. 2, the Misaki Stairs, and No. 5, the 4 O'clock Library, only five remain. Can they uncover the perpetrator before it's too late?

The new season will have returning cast.

Yōhei Fukui (episode director for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun episode 10) is directing the main second season at Lerche , replacing first season director Masaomi Andō . Yasuhiro Nakanishi , who is in charge of series scripts, and character designer Mayuka Itou are both returning from the anime's first season.

The second season of the short anime adaptation of Iro Aida 's After-School Hanako-kun ( Hōkago Shōnen Hanako-kun ) spinoff manga premiered on the TBS channel on October 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the short anime.

The official website for the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime announced in December 2022 that the anime project was "restarting."

The first main anime season premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.



Source: Crunchyroll (José S.)