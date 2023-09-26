MF Ghost Anime Streams 5th Promo Video Narrated by Initial D's Lead Shinichiro Miki

Miki also narrates anime itself, premiering on October 1

The official YouTube channel for the television anime of Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga started streaming the anime's fifth promotional video on Tuesday. The video features the voice of the anime's narrator Shinichiro Miki , who was also the voice actor of the lead character Takumi Fujiwara in the anime of Shigeno's Initial D manga.

The anime will premiere on October 1 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. The anime will also run on Animax , TV Aichi , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Tochigi TV , and YTV . Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The cast members are:

Tomohito Naka ( Initial D Legend 2: Racer , Initial D Legend 3: Dream , Sword Gai: The Animation ) is directing the anime at his studio Felix Film . Kenichi Yamashita ( Ketsuekigata-kun! , Actually, I Am… ) is in charge of the series scripts, and writing them with Akihiko Inari . Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Psycho-Pass 3 ) is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animation directors with Chiyoko Sakamoto . Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director. Masafumi Mima is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi ( Initial D: Legend films, Sisters of Wellber , Dance in the Vampire Bund ) is composing the music. Yū Serizawa performs the opening theme song "JUNGLE FIRE feat. MOTSU ," and Himika Akaneya performs the ending theme song "Stereo Sunset (Prod. AmPm )."

Additional staff includes:

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 18th compiled volume will ship in Japan on October 5. Kodansha Comics and Comixology are publishing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned on February 20. The manga had gone back on hiatus in April, and returned in June, and started its "final battle."

Shigeno ended his Initial D manga in Young Magazine in July 2013, and Tokyopop published the beginning of that manga in North America, and Kodansha Comics and Comixology are offering the complete manga in English. The manga inspired several television anime series, a live-action film, several original video anime projects, and a successful game line. The manga recently inspired a trilogy of anime films, the third of which opened in February 2016.