ANN's Most Read News and Interest Articles of 2021

2021 was a strange year as we all continue to navigate the changing landscape of the pandemic. Cons were back, albeit briefly, before the Omicron surge changed expectations once again. In the anime world, not all the surprises were negative. Somehow, against all odds, a deal was brokered to get Macross into the western world after its decades-long absence and Netflix finally got into the simultaneous streaming game. We also said goodbye to one of the most influential manga creators of all time, Berserk 's Kentarou Miura .

On the interest side, readers turned out for everything from fan art , VTubers, and anime production crises. China's shifting climate towards entertainment and friction over Taiwan bled into the VTuber landscape. VTuber characters appearing in anime were removed when the series made its way to China. Controversy over the more illicit elements in Mushoku Tensei also became a popular discussion point, like with the manga artist of So I'm a Spider, So What? .

Because this feature was absent in 2020, we've also included the top articles from that year below.

Any headline followed by a (**) was published in 2020 or earlier but was still read widely in 2021.

ANN's Most Read News Articles of 2021

ANN's Most Read Interest Articles of 2021

ANN's Most Read News Articles of 2020

ANN's Most Read Interest Articles of 2020