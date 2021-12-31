News
In Memoriam
Jack Angel
Voice Actor
Voltron, Transformers
Masahiro Anzai
Voice Actor
Urusei Yatsura, Slayers, Creamy Mami, Sailor Moon
Ed Asner
Actor, Voice Actor
Up, Elf, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, 3x3 Eyes Seima Densetsu
Chris Ayres
Voice Actor, ADR Director
Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super
Walker Boone
Actor, Voice Actor
The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3, Star Trek: The Next Generation
Sonny Chiba
Actor
Golgo 13: The Kowloon Assignment, Kill Bill
coco
Manga Creator
Norainu no Inu, Yuzukuro
Cogecha
Illustrator
Fate/Grand Order Dengeki Comic Anthology, Million Crown, music video for the "Ghost City Tokyo" song by Ayase ft. Hatsune Miku
(Passed away in June 2020 but their death was not announced publicly until January 2021)
Daisei Fujii
Game Designer
Super Robot Wars game franchise
Mary Yasuko Fujishima
Chairperson Emeritus of Johnny & Associates
Mitsutoshi Furuya
Manga Creator
Gūtara Mama, Dame Oyaji
Ian Hetherington
Game Developer, Games Industry Figure
PlayStation console, Lemmings
Hiroshi Hirata
Manga Creator, Logo Designer
Manga creator of Satsuma Gishiden, logo designer for Akira manga
Fumino Hisamitsu
Manga Creator, Animator
Manga de Yomu Kojiki, Bōken Gabotenjima, Shōnen Ninja Kaze no Fujimaru
Kana Hoshino
Manga Creator
Ryokunohara Gakuen, Myōko to Ao
Toshihiro Iijima
Director, Producer, Screenwriter
Ultra Q, Ultraman
Akira Itō
Lyricist
Urusei Yatsura, Tetsujin 28-go
Sayaka Kanda
Actress, Singer
Frozen, Idoly Pride, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld
Kayaharuka
Manga Artist
The Misfit of Demon King Academy manga
Susumu Kazuhara
Trumpeter
Laputa: Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro
Shunsuke Kikuchi
Composer
Kamen Rider, Dragon Ball, Doraemon
Asei Kobayashi
Theme Song Composer
Turn A Gundam, Himitsu no Akko-chan
Osamu Kobayashi
Director
Paradise Kiss, Beck
Ted Koplar (Edward J. Koplar)
Producer, World Events Productions Founder
Voltron franchise
Cloris Leachman
Actress, Voice Actress
Castle in the Sky, Ponyo, The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Tarō Minamoto
Manga Creator
Fūnji-tachi, Fūnji-tachi: Bakumatsu-hen
Kentarou Miura
Manga Creator
Berserk, Giganto Maxia
Shuuichirou Moriyama
Voice Actor, TV Actor
Porco Rosso, Ninja Scroll
Haruka Nagashima
Voice Actress
Shiki, Sparrow's Hotel
Minoru Nakano
Optical Photographer and VFX Technician
Ultraman, Ultra Q, Ultra Seven
Masanari Nihei
Actor, Voice Actor
Ultraman, The Ultraman
Keiko Nobumoto
Screenwriter
Cowboy Bebop, Wolf's Rain, Tokyo Godfathers, Macross Plus
Yoshiko Ohta
Voice Actress
Kimba the White Lion, Princess Knight
Hiroshi Ono
Pixel-Art Designer
Xevious, Galaga, Dig Dug
Yasuo Otsuka
Animator
Horus - Prince of the Sun, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro, Future Boy Conan
Scott Page-Pagter
ADR Director
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo
Christopher Plummer
Actor, Voice Actor
The Sound of Music, Knives Out, live-action Priest film
John Rooney
Director of Programming at YTV and Teletoon
Kayono Saeki
Manga Creator
Smash! Meg, Kuchibeni Combat
Takao Saito
Manga Creator
Golgo 13
Tasuku Saitō
Producer
Gegege no Kitarō, Tiger Mask: Kuroi Majin
Philece Sampler
Voice Actress, TV Actress
Digimon, Lucky Star
Sanpei Satо̄
Manga Creator
Fuji Santarо̄, Dotanba no Manners
George Segal
Actor, Voice Actor
Who's Afraid of Virgnia Woolf?, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
Chuck Shandry
Longtime Otakon Staffer
Minako Shiba
Animator, Character Designer
Noir, Black Butler, Hikaru no Go, Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE
Masami Suda
Animator, Character Designer
Fist of the North Star, Slam Dunk
Masako Sugaya
Voice Actress
Nobody's Boy Remi; Laura, a Little Girl on the Prairie; Urusei Yatsura
Saori Sugimoto
Voice Actress
Shimajirō, Nintama Rantaro
Koichi Sugiyama
Game Composer
Dragon Quest franchise
Yūshi Suzuki
Director, Animator
Edens Zero, Fairy Tail
Takashi Tachibana
Journalist, Voice Actor
Whisper of the Heart
French Tickner
Voice Actor
Death Note, Inuyasha
Ichirō Tominaga
Manga Creator
Chinkoro Nee-chan, Sekkachi Neeya
Masayuki Uemura
NES and SNES Creator
Brad Venable
Voice Actor
One Piece, Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail
Hiroto Wada
Manga Creator
Disney Manga: Stitch and the Samurai, Yankee Mito Kōmon
Genzo Wakayama
Voice Actor, Radio Personality
Kingdom Hearts, Treasure Island
Betty White
Actress
The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Ponyo
Amy Howard Wilson
Voice Actress
Star Blazers, Star Blazers: The Comet Empire
Derrick J. Wyatt (Derrick Wyatt)
Designer, Artist
Transformers: Animated, Teen Titans
Eiichi Yamamoto
Director
Belladonna of Sadness, Astro Boy, Cleopatra, Kimba the White Lion
Jouji Yanami
Voice Actor
Dragon Ball Z, Inuyasha
Masayoshi Yasugi
Novelist
Expelled from Paradise; Yume-Miru Neko wa, Uchū ni Nemuru
Kinji Yoshimoto
Director, Animator
Plastic Little, Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest