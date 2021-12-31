News
In Memoriam

To those who left us in 2021

Jack Angel
Voice Actor
Voltron, Transformers

Masahiro Anzai
Voice Actor
Urusei Yatsura, Slayers, Creamy Mami, Sailor Moon

Ed Asner
Actor, Voice Actor
Up, Elf, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, 3x3 Eyes Seima Densetsu

Chris Ayres
Voice Actor, ADR Director
Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super

Walker Boone
Actor, Voice Actor
The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Sonny Chiba
Actor
Golgo 13: The Kowloon Assignment, Kill Bill

coco
Manga Creator
Norainu no Inu, Yuzukuro

Cogecha
Illustrator
Fate/Grand Order Dengeki Comic Anthology, Million Crown, music video for the "Ghost City Tokyo" song by Ayase ft. Hatsune Miku
(Passed away in June 2020 but their death was not announced publicly until January 2021)

Daisei Fujii
Game Designer
Super Robot Wars game franchise

Mary Yasuko Fujishima
Chairperson Emeritus of Johnny & Associates

Mitsutoshi Furuya
Manga Creator
Gūtara Mama, Dame Oyaji

Brian Goldner
Hasbro CEO

Ian Hetherington
Game Developer, Games Industry Figure
PlayStation console, Lemmings

Hiroshi Hirata
Manga Creator, Logo Designer
Manga creator of Satsuma Gishiden, logo designer for Akira manga

Fumino Hisamitsu
Manga Creator, Animator
Manga de Yomu Kojiki, Bōken Gabotenjima, Shōnen Ninja Kaze no Fujimaru

Kana Hoshino
Manga Creator
Ryokunohara Gakuen, Myōko to Ao

Toshihiro Iijima
Director, Producer, Screenwriter
Ultra Q, Ultraman

Akira Itō
Lyricist
Urusei Yatsura, Tetsujin 28-go

Sayaka Kanda
Actress, Singer
Frozen, Idoly Pride, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld

Kayaharuka
Manga Artist
The Misfit of Demon King Academy manga

Susumu Kazuhara
Trumpeter
Laputa: Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro

Shunsuke Kikuchi
Composer
Kamen Rider, Dragon Ball, Doraemon

Asei Kobayashi
Theme Song Composer
Turn A Gundam, Himitsu no Akko-chan

Osamu Kobayashi
Director
Paradise Kiss, Beck

Ted Koplar (Edward J. Koplar)
Producer, World Events Productions Founder
Voltron franchise

Fred Ladd
Producer
Astro Boy

Cloris Leachman
Actress, Voice Actress
Castle in the Sky, Ponyo, The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Tarō Minamoto
Manga Creator
Fūnji-tachi, Fūnji-tachi: Bakumatsu-hen

Kentarou Miura
Manga Creator
Berserk, Giganto Maxia

Shuuichirou Moriyama
Voice Actor, TV Actor
Porco Rosso, Ninja Scroll

Haruka Nagashima
Voice Actress
Shiki, Sparrow's Hotel

Minoru Nakano
Optical Photographer and VFX Technician
Ultraman, Ultra Q, Ultra Seven

Masanari Nihei
Actor, Voice Actor
Ultraman, The Ultraman

Keiko Nobumoto
Screenwriter
Cowboy Bebop, Wolf's Rain, Tokyo Godfathers, Macross Plus

Yoshiko Ohta
Voice Actress
Kimba the White Lion, Princess Knight

Hiroshi Ono
Pixel-Art Designer
Xevious, Galaga, Dig Dug

Yasuo Otsuka
Animator
Horus - Prince of the Sun, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro, Future Boy Conan

Scott Page-Pagter
ADR Director
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo

Christopher Plummer
Actor, Voice Actor
The Sound of Music, Knives Out, live-action Priest film

John Rooney
Director of Programming at YTV and Teletoon

Kayono Saeki
Manga Creator
Smash! Meg, Kuchibeni Combat

Takao Saito
Manga Creator
Golgo 13

Tasuku Saitō
Producer
Gegege no Kitarō, Tiger Mask: Kuroi Majin

Philece Sampler
Voice Actress, TV Actress
Digimon, Lucky Star

Sanpei Satо̄
Manga Creator
Fuji Santarо̄, Dotanba no Manners

George Segal
Actor, Voice Actor
Who's Afraid of Virgnia Woolf?, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

Chuck Shandry
Longtime Otakon Staffer

Minako Shiba
Animator, Character Designer
Noir, Black Butler, Hikaru no Go, Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE

Masami Suda
Animator, Character Designer
Fist of the North Star, Slam Dunk

Masako Sugaya
Voice Actress
Nobody's Boy Remi; Laura, a Little Girl on the Prairie; Urusei Yatsura

Saori Sugimoto
Voice Actress
Shimajirō, Nintama Rantaro

Koichi Sugiyama
Game Composer
Dragon Quest franchise

Yūshi Suzuki
Director, Animator
Edens Zero, Fairy Tail

Takashi Tachibana
Journalist, Voice Actor
Whisper of the Heart

French Tickner
Voice Actor
Death Note, Inuyasha

Ichirō Tominaga
Manga Creator
Chinkoro Nee-chan, Sekkachi Neeya

Masayuki Uemura
NES and SNES Creator

Brad Venable
Voice Actor
One Piece, Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail

Hiroto Wada
Manga Creator
Disney Manga: Stitch and the Samurai, Yankee Mito Kōmon

Genzo Wakayama
Voice Actor, Radio Personality
Kingdom Hearts, Treasure Island

Betty White
Actress
The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Ponyo

Amy Howard Wilson
Voice Actress
Star Blazers, Star Blazers: The Comet Empire

Derrick J. Wyatt (Derrick Wyatt)
Designer, Artist
Transformers: Animated, Teen Titans

Eiichi Yamamoto
Director
Belladonna of Sadness, Astro Boy, Cleopatra, Kimba the White Lion

Jouji Yanami
Voice Actor
Dragon Ball Z, Inuyasha

Masayoshi Yasugi
Novelist
Expelled from Paradise; Yume-Miru Neko wa, Uchū ni Nemuru

Kinji Yoshimoto
Director, Animator
Plastic Little, Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest

