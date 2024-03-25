×
All the News From AnimeJapan 2024

by ANN News & Editorial Team,



animejapan-2024__2
Image courtesy of AnimeJapan

Curious about all the news and panels that happened at AnimeJapan 2024 last weekend? 132,557 people descended upon Tokyo Big Sight across two days to experience all the latest and greatest in anime!

News from Saturday, March 23

Nanare Hananare TV Anime Premieres in July

CoMix Wave Films Teases New Work by 'Rookie Director'

Hyakushō Kizoku TV Anime's 2nd Season Premieres This Fall

Thunderbolt Fantasy Puppet Show's Sequel Project is 4th Season in 2024, 'Final Chapter Film' in 2025 (Updated With Video)

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Anime Reveals New Visual, Half-Year Run

Suicide Squad Isekai Anime Announces July Premiere

Hari Maware! Koinu Anime Shorts Get 2nd Season in July

Delico's Nursery Anime Reveals July Premiere in New Video

Mecha-Ude Anime Premieres in October

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II Season Previews Ending Theme Song in New Trailer Video

The Grimm Variations Anime Reveals New Video

Beastars Anime's Final Season Unveils New Trailer

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Crossover Anime Announced, Premieres on Netflix on June 6

Rising Impact Golf Anime Reveals More Cast

Super Peace Busters Team's Fureru Original Anime Film Reveals Main Characters

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation's 1st Trailer Reveals Fall Debut

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime Gets 2nd Season in October

No Longer Allowed In Another World Anime Casts Hina Kino, Reina Ueda

Turkey! Original Bowling Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, 2025 Premiere

T・P BON Anime Reveals More Cast, July 17 Debut

ATRI: My Dear Moments Anime's 1st Video Reveals More Staff, Summer Premiere

Whisper Me a Love Song Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme Song

Date A Live V Anime's English-Subtitled Video Highlights Heroines

God's Game We Play Anime Reveals 2nd Video, Cast Member Miyu Tomita

Demon Lord 2099 Anime Reveals Fall Debut, More Cast & Staff in Teaser Video

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime's 1st Trailer Reveals More Cast, May 10-August 2 Opening Dates

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Anime Streams Promotional Video

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Film Trilogy Unveils New Teaser, Visual

Love Live! Nijigasaki Franchise's Nijiyon Anime Season 2 Posts New Video

Dungeon People Anime Streams 1st Promo Video

Pokémon Horizons Anime Reveals 4 New Cast Members for 'Terastal Debut' Arc

Make a Girl Anime Film Reveals More Cast, 2025 Debut

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Anime Streams Credit-Less Opening

Natsume's Book of Friends Anime's 7th Season Reveals Fall Debut, Full Staff in 1st Teaser Promo Video

Trillion Game Anime's 1st Video Reveals Staff, More Cast, October Debut

I May Be a Guild Receptionist Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Additional Cast

Aniplex.exe Reveals Tanetsumi no Uta Game

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Visual, New Cast & Characters for Germany Team

Arifureta Anime Season 3 Reveals New Teaser, Visual, Fall Premiere

Sorairo Utility Anime Series Debuts in 2025

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 Posts 1st Teaser

Shy Anime's Season 2 Video Highlights Ai Tennoji, Utsuro

Every Little Thing Duo Performs Vampire Dormitory TV Anime's Ending Song

Blue Box TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff in 2nd Teaser Video (Updated)

Tower of God Season 2's Sneak Peek Video Reveals NiziU Songs, Revamped Staff, More Cast

Shinkalion Change the World Anime Reveals 3 Ending Themes With Bullet Train Motifs

Nanare Hananare Original TV Anime Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Songs Writer & Producer Yūjin Kitagawa of Music Duo Yuzu

Sound! Euphonium 3 Anime's 2nd Promo Video Features TRUE's Opening Song

Manga Productions, Toei Animation's Future's Folktales 2 Animated Series Debuts in 2024

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season II Anime Reveals New Cast, July Premiere

Laid-Back Camp Anime Gets Smartphone Puzzle Game in 2024

i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- Previews Hybrid Anime/Live-Action Idol Performance


News from Sunday, March 24

Oshi no Ko Anime's 2nd Season Reveals July Debut, More Cast in Video

Mayonaka Punch Anime's 1st Promo Video Highlights Characters

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Anime Reveals October Premiere in 2nd Teaser Video

Re:Zero Anime's 3rd Season Video Reveals New Cast, October Premiere Date

BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- Film Gets 4 Mini-Anime Episodes After Credits

Re:Zero Witch's Re:surrection Smartphone Game's New Video Reveals Konomi Suzuki Theme Song

Undead Unluck Anime to Make 'Important Announcement' on August 1

Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai Anime Reveals Main Staff, New Visual

365 Days to the Wedding TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, 2024 Debut in 1st Promo Video

Days With My Stepsister Anime Announces More Cast, Key Visual, New Video

The Elusive Samurai Reveals 1st Short Promo Video, July Premiere

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals 2 New Cast Members

Black Butler: Public School Arc Anime's New Video Previews -otoha-, Sid's Songs

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Anime Gets Sequel in October

Alterna Welt: Blue Exorcist Gaiden Game's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

Plus-Sized Elf Anime Reveals July Debut, New Visual

Mysterious Disappearances Anime Casts Naomi Ōzora, Masako Nozawa

'Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki' Anime's Teaser Video Reveals More Cast, October Premiere

Rikon Densetsu Performs Ending Theme for Red Cat Ramen Anime

Akari Nanawo Performs 'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime's Ending Song

Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in October

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Anime Unveils Visual

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Anime Reveals 'Double Seven Arc' in New Promo Video

WEST Performs Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc Anime's Opening Song

Senpai wa Otokonoko Anime's 1st Promo Video Introduces Story

Sasaki and Peeps Anime Gets 2nd Season

Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season Anime's Teaser Confirms Staff, 2024 Launch With Orokamonogatari Story

Blue Archive Anime's Video Reveals Sensei's Design, Shōgo Sakata as Voice

Mecha-Ude Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast, Staff

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime Season's Video Reveals New Ending Song

Re:Monster Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Previews Theme Songs

Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Anime Reveals New Cast, Characters

My Hero Academia Season 7's 2nd Video Unveils Opening Song

Wistoria: Wand and Sword TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast, New Visual

Tonari no Yōkai-san Anime Streams Opening Video

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime Streams Creditless Opening, Ending Videos

Bocchi the Rock! Compilation Films' Trailer Teases Opening Song, June 7 & August 9 Dates


