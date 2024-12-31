×
News
In Memoriam

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
To those who left us in 2024

kokuu-no-tsuki
Image via Amazon Japan
Saki Aida
Novelist
Deadlock, S

yu-asai
Image via Amazon
© Yū Asai, Group Zero
Yū Asai
Manga creator
Hoshi no Kazu dake Dakishimete, Kimagure Short Cut

180824838_238033631426880_4914944306122927053_n
Image via Erica Ash's Instagram
Erica Ash
Voice actress
Bloody Roar 4

sand-chronicles
Image via Viz Media's website
© Hinako Ashihara, Shogakukan, Viz Media
Hinako Ashihara
Manga creator
Sexy Tanaka-san, Sand Chronicles, Piece - Kanojo no Kioku

laureline
© Satelight/Dargaud-Marina/Europacorp
Pierre Christin
Writer
Valerian & Laureline

img_0373
Image via Wikimedia Comons
José Delbo
Comic book artist
Transformers comics

nick
Photo courtesy of Sandra Dupree
Nicholas Dupree
ANN Editorial Contributor

greg-finley
Image via Tony Oliver's Facebook page
Greg Finley
Voice actor
Robotech, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

david-graham.jfif
Image via Gerry Anderson's X/Twitter account
David Graham
Voice actor
Thunderbirds, Doctor Who

wizardry.png
Image via Wizardry franchise's website
Andrew C. Greenberg
Co-creator of Wizardry franchise

doc-harris
Image via Broadcast Dialogue
Doc Harris
Voice actor
Dragon Ball Z, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

dan-hennessey
Image via Debra Toffan's Facebook page
Dan Hennessey
Voice actor and director
Slam Dunk, Saint Seiya, X-Men: The Animated Series

shoheihino
Image via She's Management's website
Shōhei Hino
Actor
The Boy and the Heron, Nippon Jūdan Kokoro Tabi

Smiling headshot of Junko Hori with a patterned button-up shirt and glasses
Image via Production Baobab
Junko Hori
Voice actor
Ninja Hattori, Cat Eyed Boy

seed
© 創通・サンライズ
Shigemi Ikeda
Art director
My Hero Academia, Gundam Seed

Hiroki Ikeshita
Image via C2C's X/Twitter account
Hiroki Ikeshita
Animator and Director
Shangri-La Frontier, Handyman Saitō in Another World

destiny
Image via Tales of Destiny official website
TALES OF™ Series & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ©いのまたむつみ ©藤島康介
Mutsumi Inomata
Artist
Tales of series

bon-ishihara
Image via KeKKe
Bon Ishihara (real name Sumio Ishihara)
Voice actor
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Samurai Champloo

dad-of-light
Image via Netflix
© MBS, TBS, Netflix, Square Enix
"Indy Jones" (Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light project's real-life father)
Father of "Maidy"

esakgk5uyaekq0f
Image via Falcom's X/Twitter
Masayuki Katō
Founder of Nihon Falcom

illustration.png
Image via Noboru Kimura's X/Twitter
Noboru Kimura
Singer
Barefoot Gen, Lupin III: Part II theme songs

michie-kita
Image via Kiraboshi's website
Michie Kita
Voice actress
A Dog of Flanders, Don Dracula

A18064-3200891518.1465490547
© ONE,Shogakukan/MobPsycho100 Project 2016
Ryō Kōno
Art director
Mob Psycho 100, Paranoia Agent

Yōji Kuri
Image via Yōji Kuri's X/Twitter account
Yōji Kuri
Director and Manga creator
Gokiburi-chan, "Tragedy on the G-String," "Clap Vocalism"

mangaocchan
Image via Comic Fire
© Shinsuke Kurihashi, Gin Kanekure, Gigi, Hobby Japan
Shinsuke Kurihashi
Manga creator
Maniac Road, Infinite Ryvius
alita
Image via 20th Century Studios website
© 20th Century Studios
Jon Landau
Producer
Alita: Battle Angel, Titanic, Avatar

rachaellillis
Image via Rachael Lillis' Twitter account
Rachael Lillis
Voice actress
Pokémon, Revolutionary Girl Utena

morgan-lofting
Image via Celebworx
Morgan Lofting
Voice actress
Transformers, G.I. Joe

masaaki-maeda
Image via Kira Boshi
Masaaki Maeda
Actor
Ken-chan, Jiken Kisha, Mobile Suit Gundam F91

manabe
Image via Production Ace agency's website
Toshiyuki Manabe
Voice actor
A Couple of Cuckoos, Date A Live IV

dannymandia
Image via ABS-CBN
Danny Mandia
Philippine dubbing director
Magic Knight Rayearth, Voltes V

world-of-narue
Image via Amazon
© Tomohiro Marukawa, Kadokawa
Tomohiro Marukawa
Manga creator
The World of Narue, Mahō Shōjo Yon-gō-chan

masuyama-eiko
Image via Aoni Production
Eiko Masuyama
Voice actor
Lupin III, Cutie Honey

matsuno-taiki
Image via Aoni Production
Taiki Matsuno
Voice actor
The File of Young Kindaichi, Inuyasha

cfo
Image via Dogpatch Press
Mark Merlino
Cartoon/Fantasy Organization co-founder

ultra-ninpouchou
Image via Amazon Japan
© Kazuhiko Midō, Kodansha
Kazuhiko Midō
Manga creator
Ultra Ninpōchō, Radical Dreamin'

miwakatsue-small
Image via Aoni Production
Katsue Miwa
Voice actress
Perman, The Fantastic Adventures of Unico

yasuo-muramatsu
Image via Office Kaoru
© Office Kaoru
Yasuo Muramatsu
Voice actor
One Piece, Detective Conan

murayama
Image via Eiyuden Chronicle game's Twitter account
Yoshitaka Murayama
Game creator
Suikoden, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

reiko-nakagawa.jfif
Image via Fukuinkan Shoten's X/Twitter account
Rieko Nakagawa
Children's book author and Songwriter
My Neighbor Totoro songwriter, Guri and Gura author

main-1
Image via Furutachi Project
Akira Nakao
Actor
Judgement, Yakuza/Like a Dragon, live-action Great Teacher Onizuka

Miho Nakayama
Image via Miho Nakayama's website
© 2024 BIG APPLE / KING RECORDS
Miho Nakayama
Actress and Singer
Love Letter, Tokyo Biyori, Be-Bop Highschool

taronami
Image via Chiba Tetsuya's blog
Tarō Nami (real name Shigeyuki Chiba)
Manga creator
Eleven, Hakkeyoi

nishida
Image via Toshiyuki Nishida's website
© TOSHIYUKI NISHIDA
Toshiyuki Nishida
Actor
A Letter to Momo, Igokochi Manten, 2010 live-action Space Battleship Yamato film

noriko
Image via 81 Produce's website
Noriko Ohara
Voice actress
Doraemon, Future Boy Conan

christian-oliver
Image via Christian Oliver's website
Christian Oliver (real name Christian Klepser)
Actor
Live-action Speed Racer, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

hiroyuki-omori
Image via Warner Bros. Japan's X/Twitter account
Hiroyuki Ōmori
Producer
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, When They Cry - Higurashi

A1318-30
© Fujiko Pro., Shogakukan TV Asahi
Nobuyo Ōyama
Voice actress
Doraemon, Danganronpa

gazette.png
Image via the GazettE's Twitter account
Reita
Bassist for rock band the GazettE
Black Butler II theme song

renaday.jfif
Townsend Coleman (left) and Peter Renaday (right)
Image via Townsend Coleman's X/Twitter
Peter Renaday
Voice actor
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

gwadbjtxgaayhnb.jfif
Image via Barnes & Noble's X/Twitter account
© Nathan Smith Studios
Leonard Riggio
Founder of Barnes & Noble

dan.jpg.png
Image via Amazon
© Nobuhiro Sakata, Daichi Banjou, Shogakukan
Nobuhiro Sakata
Manga creator
DAN DOH!!, Kaze no Daichi

d4ulu4mwkaaposr
Image via LLA Talent's Twitter
William Samples
Voice actor
Master Keaton, Inuyasha

okamehachimoku
Image via Amazon Japan
© Nanaeko Sasaya
Nanaeko Sasaya
Manga creator
Okamehachimoku, Kōritsuita Me

sayuri__soloap2
Image via Sayuri's official website
Sayuri
Singer-songwriter
Lycoris Recoil, Scum's Wish theme songs

Jan Scott-Frazier
Image via Jan Scott-Frazier's Facebook page
Jan Scott-Frazier
Producer and Former president of Production I.G USA
Panzer Dragoon OAV, Susie-chan & Marvy

takaaki-seki
Image via En-kikaku
Takaaki Seki
Voice actor
Mōryō no Hako, Sōten Kōro

gallery4_03
Image via Y.A.P. Ishigaki Production
© 緑川ゆき・白泉社/「夏目友人帳」製作委員会
Yukihiro Shibutani
Art director
Natsume's Book of Friends, Patlabor

osomatsukun
© FUJIO AKATSUKA / PIERROT
Akira Shigino
Director
Crayon Shin-chan: Otakebe! Kasukabe Yasei Ōkoku, 1988 Osomatsu-kun

emi
Image via 81 Produce's website
Emi Shinohara
Voice actor
Sailor Moon, Naruto Shippūden

A22539-3114290822.1569533048
© 2019 宗田理・KADOKAWA／ぼくらの7日間戦争製作委員会
Osamu Sōda
Novelist
Seven Days War

donald-sutherland.jfif
Image via Kiefer Sutherland's X/Twitter account
Donald Sutherland
Actor
2009 Astro Boy film, The Dirty Dozen, The Hunger Games

Ore to Mamono no Isekai Restaurant light novel cover, vol. 1
Image via Amazon Japan
© Yūsuke Ochiai, Syroh, Kadokawa
Syroh
Illustrator
Namaiki Delation, Ore to Mamono no Isekai Restaurant

A1482-9
© Fujio Akatsuka/TMS
Haruo Takahashi
Manga creator, animator
Tensai Bakabon, Lupin the 3rd, Iwayuru Hitotsu no Chō-san Shugi

fsourwsaiaqu0hr
Image via Macoto Takahashi's art gallery's X/Twitter
Macoto Takahashi
Manga creator
Arashi o Koete, Petit La

reiko-san-ga-iku
Image via Amazon
© Rieko Takeishi, Shogakukan
Rieko Takeishi
Manga creator
Reiko-san ga Iku, Tengoku-teki Saijitsu

atsuko-tanaka.jfif
Image via Hikaru Tanaka's X/Twitter account
Atsuko Tanaka
Voice actor
Ghost in the Shell, A Certain Scientific Railgun

shuntaro-tanigawa-small
Image via Shuntarō Tanigawa's X/Twitter account
Shuntarō Tanigawa
Writer and lyricist
Astro Boy, Howl's Moving Castle lyricist

tarako.jfif
Image via Chibi Maruko-chan anime's X/Twitter account
© S.P/N.A
TARAKO
Voice actress
Chibi Maruko-chan, Danganronpa

castle-in-the-sky
Image via GKIDS
©1986 Nibariki • Tokuma Shoten
Minori Terada
Actor
Laputa: Castle in the Sky, Blue Thermal

tonytodd
"Tony Todd portrait 2009" by Florida Supercon is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
Image via Wikimedia Commons
Tony Todd
Actor
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Candyman

toriyama
"Akira Toriyama" by Kami Sama Explorer Museum is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
Image via Wikimedia Commons
Akira Toriyama
Manga creator
Dragon Ball, Dr. Slump, Dragon Quest

hideyuki
Image via 81 Produce's website
Hideyuki Umezu
Voice actor
One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Second Season

kazuoumezu
Image via Kazuo Umezu's website
©楳図かずお
Kazuo Umezu
Manga creator
The Drifting Classroom, Cat Eyed Boy, My Name Is Shingo

david-underwood
Image via GoFundMe
Dave Underwood (David Kent Underwood II)
Voice actor
You're Under Arrest, Crusher Joe

gsl5xemwiaaeqvk.jfif
Image via Mobile Monicker's X/Twitter account
Tom Wyner
Voice actor
Digimon Adventure, Wolf's Rain

buta
Image via Amazon Japan
© Shiro Yadama, Iwasaki Shoten
Shiro Yadama
Novelist
Hare Tokidoki Buta

hiroshi
Image via Hiroshi Yamamoto's X/Twitter account
Hiroshi Yamamoto
Novelist
Project Piano, The Stories of Ibis, MM9

keiko-yamamoto
Image via Aoni Production
Keiko Yamamoto
Voice actress
Chibi Maruko-chan, Sazae-san

yamashita-keisuke
Image via Theater Echo
© プロダクション・エコー All Rights Reserved.
Keisuke Yamashita
Voice actor
Tico and Friends, UFO Senshi Daiapolon

Headshot of Eiji Yanagisawa wearing a light orange jacket and white shirt and smiling
Image via Production Baobab
Eiji Yanagisawa
Voice actor
Getter Robo: Armageddon, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

yashiro
Image via Aki Yashiro's website
Aki Yashiro
Enka singer
Tottemo! Luckyman, The Gokusen

unnamed-2-1-1
Image via Chicchi Yukinaga's X/Twitter account
Chicchi Yukinaga
Manga creator
Satsudou, Rocopon

dengeki-taisho-31
Image illustration for the 31st Dengeki Prize, illustrated by Yukiko Horiguchi
Image via Kimirano
Denji Yūtai
Writer
Yōsei no Butsirigaku: PHysics PHenomenon PHantom
