News
In Memoriam
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
To those who left us in 2024
Saki Aida
Novelist
Deadlock, S
Yū Asai
Manga creator
Hoshi no Kazu dake Dakishimete, Kimagure Short Cut
Erica Ash
Voice actress
Bloody Roar 4
Hinako Ashihara
Manga creator
Sexy Tanaka-san, Sand Chronicles, Piece - Kanojo no Kioku
Pierre Christin
Writer
Valerian & Laureline
José Delbo
Comic book artist
Transformers comics
Nicholas Dupree
ANN Editorial Contributor
Greg Finley
Voice actor
Robotech, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
David Graham
Voice actor
Thunderbirds, Doctor Who
Andrew C. Greenberg
Co-creator of Wizardry franchise
Doc Harris
Voice actor
Dragon Ball Z, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
Dan Hennessey
Voice actor and director
Slam Dunk, Saint Seiya, X-Men: The Animated Series
Shōhei Hino
Actor
The Boy and the Heron, Nippon Jūdan Kokoro Tabi
Junko Hori
Voice actor
Ninja Hattori, Cat Eyed Boy
Shigemi Ikeda
Art director
My Hero Academia, Gundam Seed
Hiroki Ikeshita
Animator and Director
Shangri-La Frontier, Handyman Saitō in Another World
Mutsumi Inomata
Artist
Tales of series
Bon Ishihara (real name Sumio Ishihara)
Voice actor
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Samurai Champloo
"Indy Jones" (Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light project's real-life father)
Father of "Maidy"
Masayuki Katō
Founder of Nihon Falcom
Noboru Kimura
Singer
Barefoot Gen, Lupin III: Part II theme songs
Michie Kita
Voice actress
A Dog of Flanders, Don Dracula
Ryō Kōno
Art director
Mob Psycho 100, Paranoia Agent
Yōji Kuri
Director and Manga creator
Gokiburi-chan, "Tragedy on the G-String," "Clap Vocalism"
Shinsuke Kurihashi
Manga creator
Maniac Road, Infinite Ryvius
Jon Landau
Producer
Alita: Battle Angel, Titanic, Avatar
Rachael Lillis
Voice actress
Pokémon, Revolutionary Girl Utena
Morgan Lofting
Voice actress
Transformers, G.I. Joe
Masaaki Maeda
Actor
Ken-chan, Jiken Kisha, Mobile Suit Gundam F91
Toshiyuki Manabe
Voice actor
A Couple of Cuckoos, Date A Live IV
Danny Mandia
Philippine dubbing director
Magic Knight Rayearth, Voltes V
Tomohiro Marukawa
Manga creator
The World of Narue, Mahō Shōjo Yon-gō-chan
Eiko Masuyama
Voice actor
Lupin III, Cutie Honey
Taiki Matsuno
Voice actor
The File of Young Kindaichi, Inuyasha
Mark Merlino
Cartoon/Fantasy Organization co-founder
Kazuhiko Midō
Manga creator
Ultra Ninpōchō, Radical Dreamin'
Katsue Miwa
Voice actress
Perman, The Fantastic Adventures of Unico
Yasuo Muramatsu
Voice actor
One Piece, Detective Conan
Yoshitaka Murayama
Game creator
Suikoden, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Rieko Nakagawa
Children's book author and Songwriter
My Neighbor Totoro songwriter, Guri and Gura author
Akira Nakao
Actor
Judgement, Yakuza/Like a Dragon, live-action Great Teacher Onizuka
Miho Nakayama
Actress and Singer
Love Letter, Tokyo Biyori, Be-Bop Highschool
Tarō Nami (real name Shigeyuki Chiba)
Manga creator
Eleven, Hakkeyoi
Toshiyuki Nishida
Actor
A Letter to Momo, Igokochi Manten, 2010 live-action Space Battleship Yamato film
Noriko Ohara
Voice actress
Doraemon, Future Boy Conan
Christian Oliver (real name Christian Klepser)
Actor
Live-action Speed Racer, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Hiroyuki Ōmori
Producer
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, When They Cry - Higurashi
Nobuyo Ōyama
Voice actress
Doraemon, Danganronpa
Reita
Bassist for rock band the GazettE
Black Butler II theme song
Peter Renaday
Voice actor
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Leonard Riggio
Founder of Barnes & Noble
Nobuhiro Sakata
Manga creator
DAN DOH!!, Kaze no Daichi
William Samples
Voice actor
Master Keaton, Inuyasha
Nanaeko Sasaya
Manga creator
Okamehachimoku, Kōritsuita Me
Sayuri
Singer-songwriter
Lycoris Recoil, Scum's Wish theme songs
Jan Scott-Frazier
Producer and Former president of Production I.G USA
Panzer Dragoon OAV, Susie-chan & Marvy
Takaaki Seki
Voice actor
Mōryō no Hako, Sōten Kōro
Yukihiro Shibutani
Art director
Natsume's Book of Friends, Patlabor
Akira Shigino
Director
Crayon Shin-chan: Otakebe! Kasukabe Yasei Ōkoku, 1988 Osomatsu-kun
Emi Shinohara
Voice actor
Sailor Moon, Naruto Shippūden
Osamu Sōda
Novelist
Seven Days War
Donald Sutherland
Actor
2009 Astro Boy film, The Dirty Dozen, The Hunger Games
Syroh
Illustrator
Namaiki Delation, Ore to Mamono no Isekai Restaurant
Haruo Takahashi
Manga creator, animator
Tensai Bakabon, Lupin the 3rd, Iwayuru Hitotsu no Chō-san Shugi
Macoto Takahashi
Manga creator
Arashi o Koete, Petit La
Rieko Takeishi
Manga creator
Reiko-san ga Iku, Tengoku-teki Saijitsu
Atsuko Tanaka
Voice actor
Ghost in the Shell, A Certain Scientific Railgun
Shuntarō Tanigawa
Writer and lyricist
Astro Boy, Howl's Moving Castle lyricist
TARAKO
Voice actress
Chibi Maruko-chan, Danganronpa
Minori Terada
Actor
Laputa: Castle in the Sky, Blue Thermal
Tony Todd
Actor
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Candyman
Akira Toriyama
Manga creator
Dragon Ball, Dr. Slump, Dragon Quest
Hideyuki Umezu
Voice actor
One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Second Season
Kazuo Umezu
Manga creator
The Drifting Classroom, Cat Eyed Boy, My Name Is Shingo
Dave Underwood (David Kent Underwood II)
Voice actor
You're Under Arrest, Crusher Joe
Tom Wyner
Voice actor
Digimon Adventure, Wolf's Rain
Shiro Yadama
Novelist
Hare Tokidoki Buta
Hiroshi Yamamoto
Novelist
Project Piano, The Stories of Ibis, MM9
Keiko Yamamoto
Voice actress
Chibi Maruko-chan, Sazae-san
Keisuke Yamashita
Voice actor
Tico and Friends, UFO Senshi Daiapolon
Eiji Yanagisawa
Voice actor
Getter Robo: Armageddon, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
Aki Yashiro
Enka singer
Tottemo! Luckyman, The Gokusen
Chicchi Yukinaga
Manga creator
Satsudou, Rocopon
Denji Yūtai
Writer
Yōsei no Butsirigaku: PHysics PHenomenon PHantom
