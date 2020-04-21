News
List of Anime & Manga Affected by COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
All of ANN's coverage of TV series, films, manga hit by new coronavirus disease
Here is all of ANN's coverage of the television series, films, and manga that the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has affected.
Television Series
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Digimon Adventure:
- Healin' Good Precure
- One Piece
- Pocket Monsters
- Cowboy Bebop (live-action)
- Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement-
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T (also delayed an earlier episode, but resumed on February 28 before current delay)
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate
- Appare-Ranman!
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if
- The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED
- Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater
- IDOLiSH7 Second Beat!
- Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2
- No Guns Life second half
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax
- Anpanman (dialogue recording halted)
- Sazae-san (dialogue recording halted)
- A3! Season Autumn & Winter (link 2)
- A3! Season Spring & Summer (link 2, link 3, resumed on April 6)
- number24 (resumed on April 8)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- second season
- Tsukiuta. The ANIMATION 2
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy
- Infinite Dendrogram (resumed on February 27)
Films:
- Whisper of the Heart (live-action)
- Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time
- Love Me, Love Me Not
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
- Tokyo Revengers (live-action)
- Given
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! (live-action)
- Happy-Go-Lucky Days
- Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song (delayed for second time)
- Butt Detective: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo
- Kamen Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Tōjō! (live-action)
- Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō: Tsuritai Yaki
- Recycle Zoo: Mamore! Mokuyōbi wa Shigen Gomi no Hi
- Violet Evergarden
- Grand Blue Dreaming (live-action)
- Princess Principal: Crown Handler movie 1
- Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyoryū
- Looking for Magical DoReMi
- Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi
- Sonic the Hedgehog (live-action, Japanese release)
- Ultraman Taiga: New Gene Climax (live-action)
- Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyoryū
- Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fun
Manga and Magazines
- Hana to Yume
- Young Animal
- MOE
- Morning two
- Ane Friend
- Young Magazine the 3rd
- good! Afternoon
- Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine
- Monthly Young Magazine
- Hatsu Kiss
- comic tint
- Honey Milk
- Shōnen Magazine R
- Kinnikuman
- Weekly Shonen Jump manga volumes
- Shonen Jump+ manga volumes
- Jump Square manga volumes
- Weekly Shonen Jump
- The Case Study of Vanitas
Home Video and Overseas Releases
- Aniplex home video releases
- For Whom the Alchemist Exists home video release
- Gundam G no Reconguista II: Belry Gekishin home video release
- Square Enix North American manga, book releases
- Tokyopop print releases
- Kodansha Comics print releases
- Yen Press print releases
- HIDIVE dubs
- Crunchyroll dubs
- Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song Fathom Events screenings
- Funimation dubs
- Promare GKIDS screenings
- Children of the Sea GKIDS screenings
- Interspecies Reviewers home video releases
Passings
- Rick May (voice actor)
- Jay Benedict (voice actor)
- Ken Shimura (comedian/actor)